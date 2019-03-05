SLED investigates construction of new schools in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools’ deal with a contractor to build five new schools throughout the county prompted an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the school district announced Tuesday.
Horry County Schools said the meeting between Superintendent Rick Maxey and SLED agents happened on Dec. 17, 2015, after First Floor Energy Positive was awarded the building contracts the previous month. This investigation was started at the request of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office based on citizen complaints.
According to the school district, communication between the CEO of First Floor Energy Positive and the school board’s attorney occurred as early as June 10, 2014. These emails about the proposed schools were taking place about four months prior to the presentation to the board.
The district says they were not made aware of the communications until April 20, 2017. Maxey and board member and Facilities Committee Chairman Neil James shared the emails with the school board four days later. One day later, SLED was notified and provided access to the email exchanges.
The new schools include Ten Oaks Middle School, Myrtle Beach Middle School and Socastee Elementary School.
WMBF News has reached out to SLED for information on the status of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.