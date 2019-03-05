Robeson County deputies arrest man wanted for murder in NC

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder was arrested Monday morning in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Crawford Road in Lumberton in reference to a suspicious vehicle call.
When deputies arrived, they said they found Hayden Godair, 25, of Rockwell, NC and a female. Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen and the female had a stolen firearm with her.
During the investigation, it was determined that Godair was wanted for first-degree murder by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to our sister station WBTV, Godair is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Jabari Rogers on Sunday night.
Godair was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
Lumberton Police Department assisted with the investigation and apprehension of Godair.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.