Motion to fire Horry County administrator fails after heated special called meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council voted on Tuesday whether to terminate Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge from his position after an extortion investigation.
After nearly two hours of fiery exchanges between council members and Eldridge, the council made a motion to terminate Eldridge. The vote ended in a 6-6 tie, which meant the motion did not pass.
The future of Eldridge’s employment had been in question ever since a January 4 special called meeting regarding extortion allegations surrounding chairman Johnny Gardner.
Eldridge asked the State Law Enforcement Division to look into possible extortion after he claimed that Gardner, who was newly sworn-in as the Horry County Council chairman, tried to manipulate Sandy Davis, director of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, during a meeting with Luke Barefoot, an associate of Gardner’s.
SLED investigated the claims and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson cleared Gardner of the extortion allegations after reviewing SLED’s report.
The meeting started with Horry County Councilman Al Allen recalling the events that have unfolded, from the memo presented to council, to a breakfast he had with Eldridge in mid-December where Allen said there was no mention of any issues with the MBREDC or Gardner.
Councilmen Danny Hardee and Johnny Vaught asked Eldridge questions, and at one point, Harde asked Eldridge to take a lie detector test. Eldridge responded that he would if everyone else involved in the investigation would.
Some council members suggested that Eldridege should resign. But Councilman Dennis DiSabato had different opinions on what can be heard on the recording. WMBF News was the first to share that audio. DiSabato said words like “political cover” were heard during the recording and that bothered him. He asked other council members who felt the same to speak up.
Council members even went back and forth on if they should take time to review Eldridge’s contract. But ultimately a motion was made to terminate Eldridge’s contract Tuesday night. The vote ultimately ended in a tie, which meant the motion failed.
Council members stressed that the extortion investigation has been a cloud looming over them for months. A lot of people said they just want to move forward.
