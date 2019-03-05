Man wanted for stealing dirt bike from school parking lot

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is caught on video stealing a dirt bike. Deputies say the man pushes the orange and black KTM 250 bike from the Carvers Bay High School parking lot after taking it off a pick-up truck at about 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 19.
If you have any information, contact the GCSO at 843-546-5102.
