‘It’s about traveling to the stars:’ eighth grader reflects on winning project in this week’s Student Spotlight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Space and science are at the center of this week’s Student Spotlight.
Tanner Buck, an eighth grader at St. James Middle School, created an animation video all from his fascination with space and scientific theories. He used scratch coding software developed by MIT that he’s used since he was young. It’s a very fascinating and impressive project that could win him a national recognition.
“My interest has always been space, but as I got older I learned how to program and I also learned how to compose music,” he explained while presenting Birth, Death, Rebirth, the Creation of the Sun, Moon and Earth.
Buck thought why not bring all three interests together and create a project with music and animation about space and how the solar system formed.
“I specifically loved the processes that governed how space works," stated Buck.
Buck entered his project in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards with more than 350,000 other entries. and he received the highest honor. Buck is a southeast Region-at-Large 2019 Gold Key recipient for film and animation.
“I felt awesome, like I got the highest award. If I win and get national, then I will be able to go to a celebration at Carnegie Hall, so I was just really excited when I found out that I won," Buck explained.
He used his mom’s idea of syncing music inspired by Fantasia throughout the video.
“So I wrote a tune with the piano in garage band and when that was done I put it into scratch two and thought, well what fits with this part and what fits with this part,” Buck said.
The basis for the project, which took Buck a few months to complete, comes from two scientific theories. Buck said one of them is called the giant impact hypothesis formation of the Earth and the other theory is the formation of the solar system called the nebular hypothesis.
“What if I were to show the meteorites crashing into the early planets because that was something that happened a lot in the early solar system, you know a lot of fragments of unformed planets swirling around that hit the bigger planets a lot," he said.
You can sense the pride Buck has every time he watches his video and he’s hoping to learn good news about winning as the middle and high school national Gold Key winners will be announced in the month of March.
