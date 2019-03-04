Group launches study on the potential impact of gaming, gambling in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two former statewide officials have joined together to decided whether or not the introduction of gaming in South Carolina would be beneficial.
The “Palmetto Forum for Gaming Studies” will be chaired by former State Superintendent of Education Dr. Jim Rex and former State Treasurer Converse Chellis.
According to a 2017 Winthrop University poll, 68 percent of South Carolinians were in favor of allowing casinos if the revenue was used for a specific need, such as roads.
According to the American Gaming Association, the gaming industry supports 1.8 million jobs across the country, contribute $261 billion to the U.S. economy and generates $40.8 billion in tax revenues to local, state and federal governments.
The group plans on meeting with local leaders from across the state to discuss this issue and gather input. The first few meeting will be in Horry, Beaufort and York counties.
If some form of gaming were to be allowed in South Carolina, the general assembly would have to pass legislation to allow it.
