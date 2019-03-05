’God was with me’: Lexington woman grateful after tornado narrowly misses her home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - As that tornado ripped through Lexington County, residents took shelter inside their homes and hoped for the best. One woman on Muddy Springs Road in Lexington County believes that she only made it out okay by the grace of God.
“It was really terrifying,” said Ms. Elaine Doby. “It was loud…I heard everything falling.”
With severe damage in her front yard, and more of the same in the back Doby somehow remained safe in her home between the two.
“I think God was with me,” Doby said. “He just had his guardian angels around that house.”
Doby says she was on the phone when she received an alert saying a tornado was in her area. Before she could react, the storm was at her front door.
“I thought ‘Oh my, is my roof caving in,’ but I just sat still,” she said. “And then it was over.”
Doby says that, while she may be from Kansas, she didn’t have any interest in re-enacting the Wizard of Oz. Nevertheless, today she understands that ‘there’s no place like home.’
“Whatever God has planned for me, I’ll be right here,” Doby said. “He has my plan. I don’t know my future, but he does so I’ll just leave it in his hands.”
Doby tells me she’s thankful that she and her dog, Holly, are safe.
