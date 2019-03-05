Freezing temperatures return though mid-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Not a fan of the cold weather? You won’t have to wait long for some Spring-like warmth!
Freezing temperatures and a frost threat arrive both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures along the Grand Strand fall to 32°, upper 20s across the Pee Dee and Border Belt. Now that we’re heading into the growing season, you’ll want to protect and temperature sensitive plants.
Sunny skies prevail but we’ll have a tough time warming up through the afternoon. We’re stuck around 47° Wednesday afternoon and only climb to 52° by Thursday afternoon.
The Spring-like warmth quickly filters in for the weekend! Temperatures soar into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon and hit 74° Sunday afternoon. The clouds begin to filter in Saturday with an isolated shower or two. The better chance of showers will arrive late Sunday afternoon.
