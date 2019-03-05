FIRST ALERT: Mix of rain and snow likely in many areas this morning

Across Horry County and the Grand Strand, mainly rain will fall through the morning hours. As temperatures drop from the lower 40s into the upper 30s, a few wet snowflakes or sleet will be possible from time to time. The most likely time frame for a few wet snowflakes near the beaches will be from 7:00 A.M. through 9:00 A.M. No accumulations are expected across the Grand Strand. All of the rain and wet snow will quickly come to an end during the mid to late morning hours. Cloudy skies will gradually clear and give way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s through the afternoon.