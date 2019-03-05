FIRST ALERT: Mix of rain and snow likely in many areas this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fast moving storm system will deliver areas of rain mixed with sleet and light snow at times through this morning.
With colder temperatures in place and a storm system moving through the Carolinas this morning, a wintry mix will develop across many areas. While rain will likely mix with sleet and wet snow in many areas, no major accumulations, travel issues or school closures are expected.
Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s with areas of rain. Temperatures will gradually drop into the middle and upper 30s through sunrise and allow rain to mix with and even change to snow in some areas. Fat, wet snowflakes will fall across much of the Pee Dee at times through the morning hours, but warm ground and air temperatures will prevent accumulations in most areas.
A few spots may see the snow fall briefly heavy enough for a very light coating or dusting of snow on elevated surfaces such as rooftops, cars and decks. Any slushy coating will only last an hour or two. The most likely time frame for wet snow will last from 5:00 A.M. through 9:00 A.M.
Across Horry County and the Grand Strand, mainly rain will fall through the morning hours. As temperatures drop from the lower 40s into the upper 30s, a few wet snowflakes or sleet will be possible from time to time. The most likely time frame for a few wet snowflakes near the beaches will be from 7:00 A.M. through 9:00 A.M. No accumulations are expected across the Grand Strand. All of the rain and wet snow will quickly come to an end during the mid to late morning hours. Cloudy skies will gradually clear and give way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s through the afternoon.
The core of the colder weather settles in tonight through Wednesday night. Temperatures tonight will drop to the freezing mark along the Grand Strand and into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee.
Wednesday will be bright and sunny but unusually cold with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 40s.
By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s near the coast and the middle 20s inland. Sensitive plants will need to be protected tonight and Wednesday night.