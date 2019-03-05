Fired Robeson County deputy speaks out about Hania Aguilar investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One of the Robeson County sheriff’s deputies who lost his job following an internal investigation in connection to the death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar is speaking out about the case.
Sgt. Darryl McPhatter was fired in January after the Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said McPhatter and Maj. Anthony Thompson didn’t follow up after DNA evidence linked Michael Ray McLellan to a 2016 rape.
Britt said if action would have been taken in 2016 on the DNA, McLellan would have been in jail and Aguilar would be alive.
McPhatter confirmed to our news partner WRAL News that he wrote a social media post in which he denies he knew anything about DNA linked to the teenager’s alleged killer.
“I never received a DNA hit in 2017 on a rape case I was working in 2016. Administration knows the DNA hit from the 2016 case was located in someone elses (sic) office along with other DNA hits from other cases and it was never passed over to me,” McPhatter wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.
McLellan remains in jail after being charged with 10 felonies in connection with Aguilar’s death, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.
