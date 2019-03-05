Family receives keys to new home built with Hurricane Matthew recovery funds

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A family in Robeson County now has a place to call home after losing their house during Hurricane Matthew.
The West family received the keys to their new home on Monday during a ribbon cutting put on by Robeson County and DSW Homes.
They applied for assistance through the RebuildNC program, which helps those who were impacted by Hurricane Matthew or Hurricane Florence.
Their home is the first site-built home under the Hurricane Matthew Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.
The West family said their excited about their new home.
