Dozens of Food Lions in Grand Strand, Pee Dee to be remodeled

SALISBURY, NC (WMBF) – Your Food Lion could be getting a makeover soon.
The company announced Monday that it will remodel 92 stores in the greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, Columbia and Charleston markets in 2019.
There will be nine stores in Myrtle Beach undergoing the remodeling.
The $158 million investment will go toward remodeling the stores, lowering prices and expanding the assortment of products of available at each store.
Food Lion is also expecting to hire nearly 2,000 new associates at the stores.
"Food Lion is proud to have been a part of the many towns and cities we serve throughout South Carolina for 43 years and we are even more excited to bring exciting new offerings, services and a new look to these markets," said Food Lion President Meg Ham.
Additional enhancements that will be featured include:
- Six stores will have walk-in produce coolers designed to keep produce fresher, longer. These stores are in the towns of Andrews, S.C., Columbia, S.C., Dillon, S.C., Florence, S.C., Georgetown, S.C. and Ravenel, S.C.
- In-store made hand-battered fried chicken in the deli bakery department.
- More local products such as beer and wine, and natural and organic selections.
Each of the 92 stores will remain open during normal operating hours during the remodel process.
A complete list of the stores in this market is available click here
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.