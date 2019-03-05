Deputies searching for runaway teens who may be in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway teens who be in the Myrtle Beach area.
Natalie Karen Alexis Deese and Kayla Gail Woods, who are both 15 years old, were last seen on March 3 in Kershaw County. Deputies say the teens are believed to be together, possibly with William Varnadore, 27, who is a person of interest in the investigation.
Varnadore was last seen driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse with South Carolina tag “QLT-166.”
If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency or Inv. David Miller with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
