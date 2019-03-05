Crews install memorial stone honoring 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A beautiful memorial stone was installed Friday to honor the teenager who investigators say was kidnapped and murdered.
The headstone has a picture of Hania Aguilar with the quote, “Fly high beautiful angel.”
WMBF News has reported in the past that Aguilar was laid to rest at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.
Authorities said Aguilar was kidnapped from her home on Nov. 5.
According to the autopsy report, Aguilar died of “homicidal violence of undetermined means.” On Nov. 28, 2018, the 13-year-old Aguilar was found naked, partially submerged in a muddy pit under a plastic folding table with a black tire on top, the report confirms.
Michael Ray McLellan has been charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of death in connection to Aguilar’s murder.
