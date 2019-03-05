City of Conway drafting comprehensive plan for 2035

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - City leaders are working to paint the big picture for Conway through 2035. The city is drafting its comprehensive plan that will guide future growth and development.
“You look at population, you look at housing, you look at community facilities which is all the facilities that we have available that includes parks,” said Mary Catherine Hyman, Planning Director for the City of Conway. Between 2000 and 2010, Conway outpaced both the county and state with a population growth of roughly 45 percent; and with a growing city comes the need to adapt
“With the plan you take stock of where you are now with all the different elements and you make goals and strategies for how you want the city to grow into the future,” said Hyman.
The comprehensive plan is made up of nine elements including things like population, housing, economic development and community facilities. It lays down the framework for long-term decisions like how to improve the transportation system and where to create new jobs and build houses.
“We’ve had a lot if interests in future projects, anywhere from housing to attraction development in the downtown and that’s something really we haven’t seen in the past five years and that interest has started in the past 12 months,” said Hillary Howard, Executive Director for Conway Downtown Alive.
Future projects could be decided with the help of the comprehensive plan.
“When developers come forward with rezoning requests, it can help inform those decisions," said Hyman.
The city has adopted two of the nine elements, drafted four others, and is working on plans for the remaining three. Now, they’re turning to the public to help shape the future of the city.
For a look at the drafted elements click here. You can provide your input by emailing mhyman@cityofconway.com. The city also plans to hold public input meetings sometime this summer.
