Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina

“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize. We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes,” Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated.