Report: Two wanted after beating man, stealing his car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two people reportedly beat a man and stole his vehicle Saturday morning.
At around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard where they found the 49-year-old victim bleeding from the head, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim said he met a man and a woman at The Bowery bar and invited them back to his room at the Aquarius Motel on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Once inside the motel room, the victim said the suspects “turned on him” and hit him over the head with a hard object, the reports states. Police say they found pieces of the toilet’s porcelain lid broken into pieces inside the room.
The man reports the suspects stole his wallet, identification and $1,275 before fleeing the scene in his 2011 Black Nissan 370Z convertible, according to police.
City cameras captured the stolen vehicle leaving the motel at about 3:17 a.m. before leaving city limits on Highway 501 about 30-minutes later, authorities say.
The victim, who also had a swollen face, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The report lists the suspects as a black male and female, both between 30 and 40 years old.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
