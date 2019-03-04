Professor holds student’s child in Baby Bjorn-style carrier during class

March 4, 2019 at 2:05 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 2:19 PM

ATLANTA (CNN) - Pictures of a Morehouse College professor carrying a student’s baby during a lecture are going viral.

Student Wayne Hayer couldn’t find a last-minute babysitter for his 5-month-old daughter on Friday, so he brought her to class.

His professor, Nathan Alexander, offered to carry the girl for the entire lecture so Hayer could take notes.

Alexander said he's carried kids for students before and that it's his aim to provide opportunities for students and to build a community.

The professor also said the baby was well behaved and even started to fall asleep during his lecture.

The social media post had more than 300,000 likes by Monday morning.

