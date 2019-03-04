30,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to extraneous material contamination

(KPLC) - Washington Beef, LLC is recalling around 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs due to the possibility of extraneous material contamination, according to the FDA.
A spreadsheet of the recalled products can be found HERE. They contain a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19.
No adverse reactions have been reported, says the FDA. These products were shipped nationwide.
FDA says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. See the full report HERE.
