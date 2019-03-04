Myrtle Beach Pelicans accepting National Anthem auditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are now accepting online National Anthem auditions for the 2019 season, according to a news release.
All ages are encouraged to submit their auditions, however a submission does not guarantee a spot to perform during the season.
“Vocalists, musicians and groups are welcome to submit. Please note that all vocalists must sing without a music track. Additionally, all performances must be 90 seconds to less. Submissions will be accepted through March 15 at midnight,” the release states.
Fans can submit their video by clicking here. For more information, call the Pelicans’ front office at 843-918-6000.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.