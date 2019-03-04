Man sentenced to 30 years after girlfriend’s body was found in closet of Little River apartment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to charges connected to the death of his girlfriend in 2015 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Leon Edward Collier pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two-counts of child neglect. He was sentenced to 30 years for the manslaughter charge and 20 years for the neglect charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
On Dec. 1, 2015, the decomposing body of 29-year-old Christian Hope Phipps was found inside a closet in a Little River apartment. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Phipps died several days before she was found by police. Collier was arrested in the apartment and charged with murder.
Arrest warrants state that Collier placed a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old child in "unreasonable risk of harm" due to "unsanitary home conditions and lack of food in the residence."
WMBF News reporter Samantha Kummerer will have more on this story starting at 4.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.