SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A major construction project along Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach is underway to help improve safety on the roads.
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews recently broke ground on a major construction project last week. SCDOT resident construction engineer Derrick Tindall says this full construction project will be from Highway 544 to the intersection of Melody Lane on Highway 17 Business. He added crews will begin at Highway 544 and work south in the median area.
Once construction is complete, there will be some concrete islands installed in the median area along the frontage roads. Therefore, drivers will no longer be able to make left turns. In addition, power lines that crossed the road will be brought underground.
Crews will also install a new storm drainage along the median in some areas and other upgrades to the landscaping. Three new traffic signals will also be installed at Platt Boulevard, 10th Avenue South and 16th Avenue North. Tindall says Palmetto Corporation will be working on this project mainly during the evenings from around 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Businesses in the area say they’re concerned about the impact on business in the coming months but are looking forward to the final product and an improved landscape.
“I think it is going to affect it a little negatively cause it’s going to, you know, detour a lot of folks from coming this way,” said Jimmy Moree, owner of Your CBD Store in Surfside Beach.
Tindall says the cost of this project will run somewhere between $13 to $14 million, with the anticipated completion date of mid-2020.
"I think it’s a long overdue project. I think unfortunately it’s going to hinder some of the local businesses for a while, but in the long-term, I think it’s going to be the right thing to do,” said Michelle Wade with Owls Nest Furniture.
