Police pursuit ends near Horry County elementary school; 1 in custody
By Kristin Nelson | March 4, 2019 at 3:49 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 4:23 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police were involved in a chase Monday afternoon.

Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moscov said that officers took one person into custody following a pursuit that ended near Homewood Elementary, which is off North Clemson Circle near Highway 701.

It’s not clear why police were chasing the vehicle.

WMBF News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. We will bring you any updates as they come into our newsroom.

