Police pursuit ends near Horry County elementary school; 1 in custody

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police were involved in a chase Monday afternoon.
Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moscov said that officers took one person into custody following a pursuit that ended near Homewood Elementary, which is off North Clemson Circle near Highway 701.
It’s not clear why police were chasing the vehicle.
WMBF News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. We will bring you any updates as they come into our newsroom.
