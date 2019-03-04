Horry County man pleads guilty to assaulting, robbing 71-year-old woman

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Horry County man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing and assaulting a then 71-year-old woman.
Robert Lee Myers, 44, admitted to first-degree burglary, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in the Aug. 206 incident.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The case was called for trial Monday on those charges and the charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The sexual conduct, kidnapping and weapon charges remain pending.
The victim, who was 71 years old at the time, saw a light on her property at 2 a.m. and went to check on it, according to the Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter. She surprised Myers in her home and threw her to the ground, used an electrical cord to tie her up, cut her clothing from her and sexually assaulted her, investigators said.
Myers then forced her to scrub herself with bleach as he demanded more money from her, Walter said.
The victim was able to get away and run down the street to where Myrtle Beach police officers were working a traffic crash.
Investigators said DNA at the scene linked Myers to the incident.
