Horry County Council to hold special meeting to discuss administrator’s employment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to determine what to do about the employment status of County Administrator Chris Eldridge, according to councilman Johnny Vaught.
Vaught says the meeting will take place in the Horry County Council chambers and will be open to the public.
The meeting will take place in addition to the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting.
Vaught says the 6 p.m. meeting was already packed with many items on its agenda, so council members felt they needed a completely separate meeting to discuss what they’re going to do with Eldridge.
The future of Eldridge’s employment has been in question ever since a January 4 special called meeting regarding extortion allegations surrounding chairman Johnny Gardner.
At that meeting, councilman Harold Worley told Eldridge and Horry County attorney Arrigo Carotti he would vote to fire them if the allegations against Gardner came back to be false.
SLED investigated the claims, which were brought up by Eldridge and Carotti.
15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson cleared Gardner of the extortion allegations after reviewing SLED’s report.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.