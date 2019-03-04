Florence County Sheriff accuses county council of negligence, wasteful spending in scathing email

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone sent a strongly worded email to Florence County Council last December, accusing members of wasteful spending and negligence regarding raises for county employees.
The email, which was obtained by WMBF News on Monday following a Freedom of Information Act request, was sent to council members on Dec. 11, 2018. One month before, Boone appeared before Florence County Council to address better pay for law enforcement, citing the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting as an example of the sacrifice officers make.
“I felt the need to address some inaccurate information that has been put out about me by members of County Council and Florence County Administration, to include the County Administrator, Finance Director and County Attorney,” Boone says in the email.
According to the email, Boone refers to an online article by FITSNEWS which reported that a source close to county council said he publicly embarrassed council members when he reportedly invited dozens of members of law enforcement to request pay raises for deputies. Boone then includes a part of the online article that suggests the source stated, “then we come to find out how he is spending all that money he could be spending on raises for his deputies.”
Boone explains in the email that seizure money cannot be used on salaries or to pay employees, without exception.
According to the email, Boone explains that his county vehicles have always been purchased by seizure funds, as well as undercover vehicles used for narcotics agents. “If seizure money COULD be spent on salaries or raises, I would happily split that money amongst my employees every year,” Boone said.
Boone also accuses county council of “questionable spending practices,” citing the approval of a soccer complex “which has been a complete failure and burden on taxpayers," according to Boone.
“The bottom line is that Council has overlooked us and been negligent in giving raises to County employees for over a decade, and when I called their hand on it they respond by attacking me personally and starting unfounded rumors,” Boone wrote.
You can read Boone’s email to Florence County Council in its entirety by clicking here.
