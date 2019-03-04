FIRST ALERT: Much colder weather moving in

An interesting set up develops late tonight and early Tuesday. Colder temperatures will continue to filter into the region with early Tuesday temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. A weak storm system will zip by the area and squeeze out enough moisture for a few light showers at times through the morning hours. With temperatures just cold enough, there is a slight chance of a little sleet or even a stray flurry mixing in with some of the light rain. The chances are small and no travel issues or accumulations are expected. By Tuesday afternoon, skies begin to clear with temperatures reaching the upper 40s.