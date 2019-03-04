FIRST ALERT: Much colder weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front has moved off shore and will usher in much colder weather through the middle of the week.
Sunday night’s rain and storms have pushed off shore. Skies will be slow to clear through the day with mostly cloudy skies through midday. More sunshine returns by the afternoon, but temperatures turn much cooler. Temperatures hold steady through much of the day with readings only in the lower and middle 50s.
An interesting set up develops late tonight and early Tuesday. Colder temperatures will continue to filter into the region with early Tuesday temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. A weak storm system will zip by the area and squeeze out enough moisture for a few light showers at times through the morning hours. With temperatures just cold enough, there is a slight chance of a little sleet or even a stray flurry mixing in with some of the light rain. The chances are small and no travel issues or accumulations are expected. By Tuesday afternoon, skies begin to clear with temperatures reaching the upper 40s.
The core of the cold weather settles in Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop to the freezing mark at the beaches and into the upper 20s inland.
Wednesday will be sunny and cold with high temperatures only in the middle 40s.
Wednesday night will be the coldest of the cold snap with temperatures in the upper 20s across the Grand Strand and middle to upper 20s inland. The recent warm weather has led to lots of early blooms in many areas and these early blossoms will need protection from the potentially hard freeze,
Gradually warmer weather returns through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.
