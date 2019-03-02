UofSC’s student-led Dance Marathon raises $1.025 million for children’s healthcare

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hundreds of USC students are currently locked into a 14 hour Dance Marathon to raise money for children’s health.
Their goal in 2019 is to raise $1.19 million for the children at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. The group earned just short of their goal - $1,025,171 - but broke their record amount from 2018.
"We actually fully fund the child life program which is something that we're really, really proud of that's what half of our money goes towards and then the other half goes to projects at the hospital. Last year we actually were able to fund a playground at the hospital that's fully accessible," said Lilli Marshall, a student working on USC Dance Marathon.
Last year, they raised more than $1.025 million for the Children’s Hospital.
USC Dance Marathon has raised more than $4.6 million since the marathon started in 1999.
Click here if you would like to donate and help them reach their fundraising goal.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.