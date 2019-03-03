Robeson County traffic checkpoints lead to 150 violations, drug and alcohol arrests

1 Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana 1 Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Cocaine7 Expired Registration 6 Insurance Violations41 No Operators License 6 Simple Possession Of Marijuana 18 Driving While License Revoked 4 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1 Fictitious Tag9 Child Restraint1 Rear Seatbelt Violations2 Open Containers of Alcohol 8 Warrants or Orders for Arrest served 1 Failure to carry license1 Felony Possession of Cocaine1 Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest1 Altering or removing a serial number on a firearm 1 Carrying a Concealed Weapon2 Maintaining a Drug Vehicle4 DWI Arrest 1 Possession of Schedule 1 narcotic1 Failure to stop for stop sign/flashing light 30 other various traffic safety violations