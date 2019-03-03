Robeson County traffic checkpoints lead to 150 violations, drug and alcohol arrests

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A series of traffic checking stations in Robeson County led to the discovery of drugs and other miscellaneous violations Saturday night.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins took to Facebook to share the results of close the 154 violations and urge citizens to ‘participate in a countywide effort to reduce crime.’
The results of the checkpoints are as follows:
1 Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana 1 Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Cocaine7 Expired Registration 6 Insurance Violations41 No Operators License 6 Simple Possession Of Marijuana 18 Driving While License Revoked 4 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1 Fictitious Tag9 Child Restraint1 Rear Seatbelt Violations2 Open Containers of Alcohol 8 Warrants or Orders for Arrest served 1 Failure to carry license1 Felony Possession of Cocaine1 Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest1 Altering or removing a serial number on a firearm 1 Carrying a Concealed Weapon2 Maintaining a Drug Vehicle4 DWI Arrest 1 Possession of Schedule 1 narcotic1 Failure to stop for stop sign/flashing light 30 other various traffic safety violations
Wilkins thanked citizens and officers for the collective effort in the checkpoints.
