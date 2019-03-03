NEW: Victim identified, fatal I-95 tractor-trailer wreck remains under investigation

By WMBF News Staff | February 28, 2019 at 7:12 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:51 AM

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating a deadly crash Sunday that took the life of an elderly Florida man.

Troopers were called to Highway 38 and I-95 around 3:05 p.m. Thursday to investigate a wreck involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Dillon County Coroner 81-year-old Curtis Watkins succumbed to injuries sustained in the wreck.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer and Watkins’ Ford Explorer collided on SC 38 when the Ford Explorer was exiting I-95.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

