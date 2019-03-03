NCHP: Driver’s speed was ‘excessive’ leading up to fatal Robeson County crash

By WMBF News Staff | March 3, 2019 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 3:25 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - North Carolina Highway Patrol says speed played a factor in a fatal crash Saturday in Robeson County.

According to Trooper C.D. Lowry with the North Carolina Highway Patrol 34-year-old Lyn Hunt died as a result of the wreck off S Robeson Road. Troopers responded to the call around 7:06 pm Saturday.

NCHP says Hunt’s 2012 Hyundai Sonata was going too fast before running off the left hand side of the road and striking a guard rail.

