Missing mom and 9-year-old son believed to be endangered found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public’s help Sunday searching for a missing mom and son duo.
Dominique Hamm and her nine-year-old son, King Jabari, are considered missing and endangered.
Police say the the pair were last seen leaving Dave & Buster’s Restaurant at Broadway at the Beach around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. According to MBPD, the mom and son may be in the company of an unknown male who may be operating a white Nissan Altima with temporary license plates.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals or this vehicle, then please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.