🚨MISSING - AT RISK🚨



HCPD is asking for the community’s help to find Matthew Ferguson.



Ferguson is 27 y/o, 6’0”, and 230 lbs.



He was last seen 3/1/19 at a home on HWY 319 near Conway.



He has a serious medical problem that may put him at risk.



Got info? Call 843-915-8477. pic.twitter.com/XaVWdXeEAA