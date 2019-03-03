FIRST ALERT: Strong storm chances increasing this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain become more likely after sunset. While severe weather threat is low, there is a very small chance for an isolated tornado,
Sunday features a surge of warm, moist air with cloudy skies through the day. The rain chances before 5pm are spotty and won’t wreck any plans. Temperatures are very warm, into the 70s, which will ultimately provide the fuel for our severe weather potential this evening.
TIMING: 6PM to 11PM. The line of storms begins in the Pee Dee, west of I-95, around 6-7pm. Inland Horry county, including Aynor, Loris, and Conway begin to see these storms after 7pm. The Grand Strand including, Myrtle Beach, start to see these storms roll through closer to 8pm.
Based on current trends, the storms and showers are at their strongest is between 8pm and 10pm and slowly wrap up by midnight.
IMPACTS: The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a “Slight Risk” of severe storms, which means gusty winds over 50-60 mph and a low chance of an isolated tornado. Periods of heavy rain are possible, up to an inch in some spots over the course of a couple hours. Hail is unlikely in this set up. In anticipation of stronger winds, make sure any outdoor furniture and items are secured. If you are driving during that time, be careful around areas that tend to fill up fast with water.
