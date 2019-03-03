FIRST ALERT: Strong storm chances increasing this evening

IMPACTS: The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a “Slight Risk” of severe storms, which means gusty winds over 50-60 mph and a low chance of an isolated tornado. Periods of heavy rain are possible, up to an inch in some spots over the course of a couple hours. Hail is unlikely in this set up. In anticipation of stronger winds, make sure any outdoor furniture and items are secured. If you are driving during that time, be careful around areas that tend to fill up fast with water.