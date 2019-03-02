Cinderella Project Boutique gives free prom dresses: ‘You never know what someone is going through'

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hundreds of high school students in the Midlands were given free prom dresses at Brookland Baptist Church on Saturday.
The Young Lawyers Division of the South Carolina Bar is kicked off their 18th annual Cinderella Project, providing gently used and new prom dresses, shoes, and accessories to high school students all over the state.
“This project gives us a unique opportunity to increase students’ confidence by providing them a beautiful dress and shoes free of charge,” said Erica Lybrand, YLD’s Cinderella Project Committee chair. “I love seeing the relief of parents who no longer need to worry about the financial burden of the prom experience.”
Sheila Willis, the President-elect SC Bar Young Lawyers Division tells WIS it’s their mission to not have families stress about the cost of a dress.
“Prom is one of those quintessential times of a person’s life,” Willis said. “Prom dresses are three, four, five hundred dollars sometimes and families just can’t afford that.“
Shamonica Spencer helped her daughter Taylor Johnson look for a pageant dress Saturday morning. She said she is thankful for the Cinderella Project for providing this option.
“I feel like it would have been a trouble to find a dress or buy a dress because the price range are high," Taylor said.
In its 18th year, the Cinderella Project has provided more than 14,000 dresses to girls in the Palmetto State. The Cinderella Project is an annual community service effort organized dedicated member of the YLD in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Greenwood, and Orangeburg.
“You never know what someone is going through and what their situation is. To be able to give back to the ones that are in need or less fortunate is always a blessing and a good thing to do,” Spencer said. “It alleviates a lot of stress being able to know that she’ll be able to go to prom or participate in the pageant that she wants to without having a burden.”
All items are available at no charge to high school students. To enter the boutique, you must bring your student ID. Limit one dress per student.
- 3/9 Orangeburg
- 3/23 Charleston
- 3/30 Greenville and Greenwood
To find one of the statewide donation sites, visit the Cinderella Project website by clicking here.
