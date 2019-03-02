Performer responsive after collapsing during Lumberton community festival

By WMBF News Staff | March 2, 2019 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 4:31 PM

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Authorities are thanking quick-witted first responders Saturday after a scary moment avoided a tragic ending.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS explained the situation on its Facebook page. Officials say a performer at the Rumba on the Lumber community festival suddenly suffered from cardiac arrest.

Posted by Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc. on Saturday, March 2, 2019

After the help of first responders the man was in good spirits and talking with officials in an ambulance, according to the post.

The Rumba on the Lumber Festival continues through March 3.

