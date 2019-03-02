MBPD, other agencies, work together to secure runners during 22nd Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of people crowded around the Pelicans Ballpark for the 22nd annual Myrtle Beach Marathon and with the abundant amount of people being in one area comes an abundance of precautions taken by first responders.
Myrtle Beach Police Department was in an “all hands on deck” mentality while working the marathon.
“Saftey is our biggest concern,” Lt. Bryan Murphy with Myrtle Beach Police Department said. “We’ve seen with some other events where things have gone wrong and we are trying to prevent that from happening.”
MBPD said they began preparations for the event a year ago, working with other agencies across the region.
The night before and the morning of the marathon, SLED, MBPD, and Horry County Police Department bomb dogs and officers swept the area ensuring there were no possible dangers.
“Goggles is an explosive detection K9 so she gives us the ability to go out here and sweep the area to find any kind of areas that someone could have potentially placed an explosive device in anywhere where there is going to be a large gathering of people,” MBPD K9 handler Kenneth Harlow said.
This also allowed the K9s and their handlers to become familiar with the area so they knew what to look for as thousands of people gathered in and around the stadium on Saturday.
“We have our K9 units out in full force, they’re checking the areas making sure we don’t have any devices that may harm someone," Murphy said. "Then we’ve also got the barricades and are trying to keep people in certain areas and people out of other areas so we can keep everyone safe.”
The Myrtle Beach HazMat team tested the air throughout the race using meters to check for gases like hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, and others that could be used in explosives or dangerous to the public.
They utilized different types of meters: some were placed in certain areas where they remained throughout the race... others were in a handheld form allowing first responders to keep them on their sides and they would be notified by a vibration if there were dangerous chemicals or gases in the air.
All meters transmitted the information back to a command center... and as first responders worked diligently throughout the race to monitor the area... something that that participating appreciate.
“We didn’t even think about our safety because never once did we feel unsafe which means they are doing a great job,” Andrea Padgett said.
“They had officers on bicycles riding up and down and you can see that they have medical bags on the back of their bikes and they are ready," Chip Parrott said. "They are ready in case I fall down and skin my knee or something a lot worse.”
Horry County EMS, North Myrtle Beach rescue squad, Myrtle Beach Public Works, construction services, and parks and recreation were other agencies that assisted during the event.
And though the event on Saturday went seamlessly, the agencies will continue to be proactive when it comes to safety so they can be prepared in the future.
“You never know what’s going to happen and as far as someone who may do something that wants to hurt someone so we have to be prepared for any possible future event,” Murphy said.
“Unfortunately there are people out there who want to cause harm to others and we want to make sure everybody who comes to the beach has a great time so we want to be proactive to get out here and do everything we can to make sure everyone is safe,” Harlow said.
Over the last five years, the race has been run on the same route which is something Lt. Murphy says has benefited the police department by allowing them to become familiarized with it.. advancing the public safety plan each year.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.