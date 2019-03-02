Maxton traffic stop leads to drug arrest and charges, RBSO says

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Authorities say a routine traffic stop led to an arrest Friday in Robeson County.
Randall Jacobs, 31, of Maxton, NC is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct an officer discharging duties.
Deputies say they pulled over Jacobs on N. Patterson Street Maxton only to find quantities of marijuana and cocaine.
Jacobs was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.