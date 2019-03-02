Former HCFR firefighter discusses importance of changing workman’s comp policy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A former Horry County Firefighter who says he was fired after being injured in 2015 now is advocating for change.
“We were doing our morning routine trying to prep the engine for the day and something gave way, to this day I still don’t know," Chad Caton said recalling the day he was injured in 2015. "I fell off the back of it or to the side near what we call the pump handles.”
A report was filed by his lieutenant and Caton was sent to what would be the first of many doctors visits to come.
“Basically ended up having to have neck surgery," Caton said. "They put a cage in and I had a disk pulled completely to the side, that was a long recovery. And then my shoulder, I want to say it was my rotator cuff and my clavicle, they had to take thee quarters inch off my clavicle.”
During Caton's recovery, he received a call from his chief regarding a policy that said if he didn't return to work within 180-days of being injured, he could be fired. So, he filed a request asking for an extension with the County Administrator.
“I went and spoke to Christopher Eldridge and said I think I need another two months and I can be where I need to be to get back to work, he said you’ve got two weeks,” Caton said.
Against his doctor’s judgment, he passed his physical fitness test and returned to work. Then, on his fourth shift back, he was injured again, ending his career.
Now, Caton says he’s an advocate for all first responders in Horry County, hoping the 180-day policy will be changed.
That's something Councilman Dennis DiSabato asked Eldridge to be ready to discuss at the upcoming council budget retreat.
“I’d like for you to be prepared to discuss with us what the cost would be for us to change our policy from a 180 policy for workman compensation day policy to a 365-day policy,” DiSabato said during the February 19 council meeting.
Caton says he's happy to see conversation being had regarding the change, but he wishes it was a conversation that would have happened sooner.
“It’s bittersweet for me because if the 360 was in place before I would probably still be a firefighter," Caton said.
The possible change to the policy and usage of the 6 percent millage tax is set for discussion in April at the retreat. At this time, council members have not yet decided where the location will be.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.