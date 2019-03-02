FIRST ALERT: Mild weekend ahead of more rain and a big drop in temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fair skies and mild weather today will give way to increasing rain chances on Sunday. Much colder weather follows for next week.
A little patchy fog early today will give way to mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine today. Temperatures will once again be fairly mild with lower to middle 60s inland and middle to upper 60s closer to the beaches. No rain is expected today.
Tonight will see another round of patchy fog and temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 50s.
Sunday will turn out warm and windy with afternoon temperatures hitting 70° in most locations. A stray shower or two will be possible during the day, but most areas will stay dry. Much higher rain chances will arrive late in the evening as a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas. A line of rain with embedded downpours, a few thunderstorms and gusty winds will arrive after sunset. Some areas will see as much as one inch of rain.
Much colder weather will filter into the region next week. Temperatures on Monday will only climb into the lower and middle 50s. By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the upper 40s, and as the core of the cold weather settles in on Wednesday, highs will only reach the lower to middle 40s.
Wednesday morning and Thursday morning will see temperatures dropping below freezing with mid to upper 20s likely in many areas.
