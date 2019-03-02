FEMA approves $41.5 million for NC Hurricane Florence response

DURHAM, NC (WMBF) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a $41.5 million reimbursement to North Carolina Emergency Management for its emergency response to Hurricane Florence.
Emergency response efforts included search and rescue costs, setting up emergency staging areas, operating emergency shelters throughout the state, running four emergency operations centers, conducting evacuations and making emergency purchases.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments, and to certain types of private nonprofit organizations to reimburse for the cost of debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and permanent repair work to damaged infrastructure.
