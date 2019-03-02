Comrades honor former Horry County firefighter killed in the line of duty

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is honoring a former Horry County firefighter Saturday after the Captain was killed during 4-alarm fire in Maine.
Fire Capt. Joel Barnes succumbed to his injuries Friday according to WLTX, after fighting a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Berwick.
“Joel died a hero as he ran towards danger - putting his own safety aside - so that the lives of others may be saved,” read a post from the Berwick Police Department.
MBFR honored the former SC firefighter by assigning him to a post for one final ride. Fire Departments from Maine and South Carolina took to social media to express their sympathies and laud Barnes as a hero.
Four other firefighters were injured in the blaze.
