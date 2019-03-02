Comrades honor former Horry County firefighter killed in the line of duty

By WMBF News Staff | March 2, 2019 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 11:26 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is honoring a former Horry County firefighter Saturday after the Captain was killed during 4-alarm fire in Maine.

Fire Capt. Joel Barnes succumbed to his injuries Friday according to WLTX, after fighting a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Berwick.

“Joel died a hero as he ran towards danger - putting his own safety aside - so that the lives of others may be saved,” read a post from the Berwick Police Department.

Yesterday, former Horry County Firefighter Joel Barnes died in the Line of Duty during a 4 alarm fire in Berwick, Maine....

MBFR honored the former SC firefighter by assigning him to a post for one final ride. Fire Departments from Maine and South Carolina took to social media to express their sympathies and laud Barnes as a hero.

We are heartbroken about the loss of Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. South Berwick Engine 4 and Ladder 2 responded to...

Four other firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The Men and Women of the North Berwick Police Department extend their deepest sympathies to the Berwick Fire Department,...

