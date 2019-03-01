Two civil lawsuits involving deceased Horry County police detective move forward

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A judge has denied a motion for summary judgments in two civil lawsuits involving the late former Horry County Police detective Allen Large.
The defendants, including former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes and the supervisors up the chain of command from Large, filed for a summary judgement in the cases of Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4. The defendants believed the plaintiffs didn’t have a case against them.
Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 claim their civil rights were violated and claim negligence and gross negligence in the case.
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
