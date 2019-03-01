Troopers investigate deadly crash involving tractor-trailer

By WMBF News Staff | February 28, 2019 at 7:12 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:12 PM

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor trailer.

Troopers were called around 3:05 p.m. Thursday to SC 38 near I-95.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer and Ford Explorer collided on SC 38 when the Ford Explorer was exiting I-95.

The driver of the Ford Explorer died at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

