Troopers investigate deadly crash involving tractor-trailer

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor trailer.
Troopers were called around 3:05 p.m. Thursday to SC 38 near I-95.
Investigators said a tractor-trailer and Ford Explorer collided on SC 38 when the Ford Explorer was exiting I-95.
The driver of the Ford Explorer died at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
