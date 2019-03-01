TN bill would require schools to feed students who cannot afford lunch

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A recently-introduced bill in Tennessee would help students who cannot afford lunch to still eat.
The Tennessee Hunger-Free Students Act, introduced by Rep. John Clemmons (D-TN) would prevent schools from taking action against a student who cannot pay for a meal or who owes a meal debt.
The school would be required to provide a reimbursable meal to each student who requests one, unless directed otherwise by the student's parent or guardian.
Schools would not be allowed to throw away any meal that has been served because of a student's inability to pay for the meal.
They would also be required to contact the student's parent or guardian to discuss options if the student owes a meal debt of five or more meals.
It will also require a school to assist parents and guardians in obtaining free or reduced lunches for students.
The bill will go before the House K-12 Subcommittee on March 6.
