Suspect Search: A suspected cheesecake thief and another accused in a unique shopping scam

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities said he wanted a cheesecake and he wanted money for items he just put into his cart. Now Myrtle Beach police want to bring them both to justice.
Myrtle Beach Police said in August of last year they responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Kings Highway regarding a trespassing complaint.
An employee said Elijah Dylan Hublar walked into the store with an empty cart.
They said Hublar appeared to be under the influence and was having difficulty walking as he started putting items into his cart.
Employees said he then walked up to the customer service desk and returned the items in his cart using a receipt from four days earlier.
Hublar was given $23.67 for the various food items.
Officers approached Hublar at the service desk and placed him under arrest for public intoxication and obtaining property under false pretenses.
He’s now also charged with failure to appear.
Hublar is 31 years old and has a last known address of Fountain Lane in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Police are also looking for Lavitra Martina French.
They said she walked into The Food Lion in the 1000 block of Highway 501 last July, purchased alcohol and left.
A short time later employees said she came back in and went to the deli section, selected a $6.99 cheesecake, then went to the restroom with the dessert.
An employee noticed the outline of the cheesecake inside a bag French was carrying.
When that employee tried to stop French she began to argue and then left the store.
Someone inside the store told that employee they recognized French and even provided a photo and information from a police booking website.
Police also showed the employee a recent booking photo of French and they confirmed it was her.
French is charged with failure to appear for shoplifting.
She’s 31 years old and has a last known address of Dennison Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
