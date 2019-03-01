Surfside Beach Police Department invites community to have cup of coffee with them

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department hope you’ll spend your Saturday morning having a cup of coffee with them.
The department is partnering with S2 Golf Cars, a new local business, for Coffee with a Cop.
The event is aimed at bringing the community and its police department together in an informal friendly setting to build trust and discuss issues. It will also highlight the new business in town.
“Our relationship with our community is the foundation for a safe and family-oriented atmosphere,” said Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hoffman. “We welcome every opportunity to meet our partners in this mission and to help a new business be successful.”
The Coffee with a Cop event will be 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at S2 Golf Cars, located at 780 Highway 17 South, Suite F.
Coffee with a Cop is part of a national initiative supported by the United State Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
