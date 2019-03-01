Substitute teacher accused of striking elementary school student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A substitute teacher was removed from a Darlington County elementary school classroom Thursday after he was accused of striking a student.
Jaquan Bryant is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Bryant is accused of striking the student in the arm, according to a police report.
The Darlington County School district said Bryant was a substitute teacher at Washington Street Elementary School. Officials said school administrators were notified of the allegation and notified law enforcement immediately.
Bryant was released from the Darlington County Detention Center on his own recognizance.
