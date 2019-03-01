Police: 15-year-old girl posed as ex-boyfriend, asked for nude pics from other teens

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old female student faces child pornography charges after police said she posed as her ex-boyfriend and asked for other students to send nude pictures.
An investigation began when parents came forward, saying that a fellow male student at Cheraw High School had sent numerous requests through Snapchat and Instagram, asking for nude photos.
All the female students refused to send the pictures and reported it to their parents.
Police said that when the female students refused the requests, the messages became threatening and harassing. They also said that in at least three of the incidents, the sender messaged a photo that showed an image of a juvenile male’s genitalia.
Once investigators received electronic data from search warrants and the electronic devices, they were able to track down the Snapchat and Instagram messages to a single address in the city of Cheraw. The address belonged to a 15-year-old female.
Police brought her in for questioning where they said she confessed to creating the social media accounts where it would appear that they belonged to her ex-boyfriend. The teen also confessed to asking for nude pictures and also sending nude pictures, police said.
“When the female suspect was asked what was her motivation for doing this she stated, ‘Revenge for their relationship ending,’ and also she was jealous that her ex-boyfriend had been chosen to perform a solo in the State Finals for band,” according to a press release.
The 15-year-old will be charged in family court as juvenile for possession of child pornography, disseminating child pornography and producing child pornography.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.