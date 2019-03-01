Police seek to identify non-verbal man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are attempting to identify a non-verbal man that was found in Horry County Friday morning.
According to an online post from the Horry County Police Department, the man was found around 7:15 a.m. near Maypop Circle and April Pine Drive. Police say he had no identification on him.
The man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. She added he does not appear to be connected to any existing missing persons cases in Horry County.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information, call 843-248-1520.
